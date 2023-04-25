Likely more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to be encountered at the United States-Mexico border by the end of September, a new analysis projects.

In President Joe Biden’s first year in office, Steven Kopits with Princeton Policy Advisors accurately projected that about two million border crossers and illegal aliens would be encountered along the southern border.

Likewise, in 2022, Kopits correctly projected that more than 2.3 million border crossers and illegal aliens would be encountered at the border, for a total of about 4.2 million border encounters in Biden’s first two years, with millions of those being released into the U.S. interior.

For fiscal year 2023, which ends in September, Kopits estimates that more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens will have been encountered at the border — slightly down from his prior projection showing 2.7 million may be encountered.

“… [O]ur forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 apprehensions still constitutes the second worst year on record, better only than last year,” Kopits writes, calling the projected mass migration “still dreadful.”

That projection, Kopits suggests, is likely to rise as the Biden administration tests a host of Catch and Release programs like the Customs and Border Protection One (CBP One) mobile app which allows foreign nationals to schedule appointments at the border for release into the U.S. interior.

Biden is set to have about 30,000 foreign nationals released into the U.S. interior every month via the migrant mobile app, and already more than 30,000 have been released since the app’s start date in mid-January.

Foreign nationals using the migrant mobile app have a 99 percent success rate of getting released into the U.S. interior after scheduling their appointments at the border, data shows.

