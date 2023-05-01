Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who could be one of Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) top competitors, will not be looking to primary the incumbent in 2024, her spokeswoman said.

“She is not planning to run for Senate in 2024. She is not planning to primary Gillibrand,” Lauren Hitt, the congresswoman’s spokesperson, told Politico, still leaving open the possibility for a run in the future.

However, as one of the most recognizable House members with over $5.2 million in the bank for future campaigns, her decision not to challenge Gillibrand in 2024 clears the field for the senator as of now.

But with almost a year left before the New York primary, there is still a possibility of someone else jumping into the race to challenge the incumbent.

A Democrat strategist close to the Working Families Party (WFP) also told the publication that there is not an “appetite” within the New York liberal group to challenge Gillibrand: “2024 will be a big year, and [New York] will be vital to taking back Congress…That will be an important focus for the WFP.”

In fact, state party officials are reportedly already looking to use the new House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to beef up campaign fundraising. A person close to the senator’s reelection campaign told Politico that he and Gillibrand are in “regular” communication about having a coordinated campaign.

Evan Lukaske, a Gillibrand spokesperson, said in a statement that the senator is “excited to run on her record of delivering for New York families” and that she has “consistently gotten real results.”

While Ocasio-Cortez left open the possibility she may run for the Senate in the future, Politico noted the young congresswoman’s name was also mentioned in previous years to challenge Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his seat, but a campaign for it never came to fruition.

