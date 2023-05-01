Nolte — ‘Transabled’: People Are Now Identifying as Disabled

America’s mentally ill, and the shameless attention whores who enable them, have come up with identifying as “disabled” as the latest trans fad.

This one is called “transableism,” y’all…

The End Times are near, right?

I mean, they must be, right?

“Transableism is a newer term for BIID, or ‘Body Integrity Identity Disorder,’ in which a person actually ‘identifies’ as handicapped,” according to the New York Post.

“The point of changing” the medical term BIID to the advocacy term “transableism” is to “harness the stunning cultural power of gender ideology,” which will allow doctors to “treat” BIID patients by “amputating healthy limbs, snipping spinal cords or destroying eyesight.”

It gets worse:

Because “some of these persons mutilate themselves; others ask surgeons for an amputation or for the transection of their spinal cord,” that site adds of the shocking steps some are taking. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes on its website, “Those with BIID desire the amputation of one or more healthy limbs or desire a paralysis.”

We’re already living in a world where people identify as transsexual just to enjoy the benefits that come with trans status, so why wouldn’t they do the same with all the benefits that come from the social clout of being disabled?

And there’s no moral difference between “transsexual” and “transableism,” in my opinion. Lopping off your penis to pretend you’re a woman is no different than lopping off a limb to become disabled.

It’s easy to see the same kind of mental illness that drives people to physically mutilate themselves in the transsexual movement doing the same in the transableism movement. It works like this: You think you’re a mistake. Someone who knows better but can profit from your trans status (a doctor looking for money, a parent eager for social status) agrees you’re a mistake, so… Let the surgeries begin!

That’s the problem with this whole transsexual thing. Once society decides you can mutilate your body to switch sexes, who are we to tell someone they cannot mutilate their bodies to become whatever identity they choose? If a person decides to identify as deaf, pierce their eardrums. If someone wants to be a pirate, give them a wooden leg. You want to be Napoleon? Let’s cut into your legs to shorten you. You want to be a penguin? Let’s turn your arms and legs into flippers.

It all started with same-sex marriage, which has become the Pandora’s Box some of us repeatedly warned you about. Look how quickly we went from, How does my marriage hurt you? to…

Boys cheating in women’s sports Men in your daughter’s locker room Men in your daughter’s bathroom Teachers telling your children they are a different sex Gay porn in schools Drag Queen Story Hour Teenage drag queens

And now look how quickly we went from, No one is going to make you become gay, to… Men who refuse to date transwomen are bigots.

Transwomen are nothing more than men in women’s clothes. So, yes, we are being pressured to be gay.

No one should be shocked over people mutilating themselves to identify as disabled to take all the good parking places.

There is no bottom here.

Only darkness.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.