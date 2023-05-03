Transgender Lifeguard Exposed Breasts to Children in Jacksonville

The Republican Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, Lenny Curry, is speaking out after a female lifeguard who claims to be a man exposed her breasts with children in the vicinity.

According to reports, the incident — which involved a lifeguard trainee — occurred at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville. According to a report from Florida’s Voice, which spoke to individuals “familiar” with the incident, the woman’s bare breasts were in “clear view” of children. The woman, who claims to be a man, had not undergone a mastectomy.

Dozens of children and parents were there during the woman’s overt display of public nudity, prompting a response from the city’s mayor.

“Our parks and public pools are meant to be a place where families can feel safe to enjoy themselves. We shouldn’t force parents of young children to be caught in the crossfire of battles over wokeism,” Curry said in a statement, according to Florida’s Voice.

Curry emphasized that he believes it is “wrong” for parents to have to explain this incident, which took place at a public pool, to their young children.

“After consideration of the incident, I believe it is wrong for our public pools to be a place where Jacksonville families are forced to explain to their children why a person hired to protect public safety is exposing her breasts,” the mayor continued, adding that lifeguards should not have to change existing rules mandating that biological females cover their breasts simply to bow to the woke mob.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration has taken on the pro-transgender movement in recent years. Last year, for example, Florida issued a formal report questioning the science behind “gender-affirming” for those who believe they are the opposite sex.

The report, requested by the Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), ultimately found that so-called “treatments” for transgender individuals — from puberty blocks to hormone therapy to surgeries — are “experimental and investigational” in nature.

“Studies presenting the benefits to mental health, including those claiming that the services prevent suicide, are either low or very low quality and rely on unreliable methods such as surveys and retrospective analyses, both of which are cross-sectional and highly biased,” the report reads.

Florida ultimately prohibited Medicaid from covering transgender procedures, and the Biden administration has continued to criticize the Sunshine State. During an appearance on The Daily Show in March, Biden deemed Florida’s more recent actions — protecting children from transgender procedures — as “cruel” and “close to sinful.”

“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, is close to sinful,” he said of the Florida Board of Medicine voting to prohibit hormone therapy and mutilation of children in the name of “gender-affirmation.”

“It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in response, adding that it is “not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids.”

It is not "sinful" to prohibit the mutilation of minors. It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids. https://t.co/YhPrrU5Poi — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 14, 2023