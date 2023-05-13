Washington Post Editors Deny Border Surge

The editors of Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post are claiming the White House has gotten southern migration under control, with a wide front-page headline saying “At the border, a reset but no surge.”

The May 13, editor-placed, five-column headline hides the reality of President Joe Biden’s surge of 83,000 migrants in one week — and it also distracts readers from Biden’s radical decision to ignore Congress while his deputies extract millions of consumers, renters, and workers from poor foreign countries for resettlement in Americans’ neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces.

The headline also distracts from the unpopularity of Biden’s radical policy: A May 5-7 poll of 1,022 by Ipsos showed that only four percent — one in 25 — of Americans strongly approve of Biden’s immigration policy. The policy is strongly opposed by one-in-four Americans, or 38 percent — even though the national media plays down the scale and the migration strategy that aids Fortune 500 investors, such as Bezos and his Amazon firm.

Only 16 percent of respondents “strongly” and “somewhat” approve of Biden’s policy, while 46 percent “strongly” or “somewhat “oppose. But business groups — including Amazon — are eager for the flood of wage-cutting, revenue-boosting migrants.

The Washington Post article began:

MATAMOROS, Mexico — The new border regulations that took effect early Friday brought a sudden pause to the chaotic rush of migrants hurling themselves into the Rio Grande in recent days to reach the United States.

The article minimized the scale of Biden’s migration, which has admitted 83,000 migrants in the last week, and more than four million economic migrants since January 1. That is roughly one migrant for every two American births during the two years.

– 1 Subject with 5 Warrants pic.twitter.com/DaZsbyn36l — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 12, 2023

But the reporters provided a more accurate picture in the ninth paragraph of the scene at just one of many border crossings:

The pent-up frustration of many who risked everything to reach the U.S. border — spending their savings to pay “coyotes,” or smugglers, for journeys of thousands of miles, trekking through dangerous jungles — made it clear that the problem was far from over. Elsewhere in Matamoros, hundreds of migrants, mostly from Mexico and Haiti, lined up at the official border crossing into Brownsville on Friday afternoon to seek asylum. … Many of the migrants in Matamoros who hadn’t crossed before Title 42 lifted said they were unsure what they would do next. The flow of new arrivals didn’t let up.

Genesis Cardenas, 30, sat on a curb near the tightly guarded international bridge early Friday, holding her squirming 10-month-old daughter, Susej Paredes, whose name spells “Jesus” backward. The Venezuelan woman and her husband left Peru on April 18, hoping to reach the U.S. border before the Title 42 policy expired. But they got delayed and arrived by bus Friday morning from Mexico City. The reporters also note that a federal judge barred Biden’s officials from releasing migrants via the parole side door at the border.

NEW: Thousands of Haitians have gathered in the Mexican border city of Reynosa, across from McAllen, TX, ahead of Title 42’s expiration at midnight. Here, they are being informed about the changes that will take place after Title 42 is no longer in effect. pic.twitter.com/0gZwOBZU9X — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 11, 2023

“It is going to take a little while for us to know how they’re applying this new asylum rule,” said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies.

Supposedly it’s super tough. And I think a lot of the [migrant] aliens are kind of figuring, “Jeez, if it’s so tough, let’s wait and see how you know how tough it really is.” The fact is, the exceptions in [the rule] swallow the whole rule. But, you know, it’s not impossible, that they’ll actually be a little tougher than we think. I don’t think so — and I don’t think they can sustain that politically or even just psychologically. I don’t think they can sustain that because you have to actually believe in what you’re doing to enforce the law every day, even when there are pathetic pictures of kids reaching through the fence to charge their parents’ cell phone … they’re reaching through like, like, I mean, like kids in a cage, you know? There’s no way this administration can resist that and can stay the course, even if they want to undertake the course.

The only legal barrier to being released into the United States is the “Credible Fear” test that migrants face at the border, he said.

The test interview is intended to reveal if migrants have a plausible claim of government oppression. If the examiner accepts their story, they are released into the United States to ask for asylum. The interviewer is required to exclude economic migrants who want jobs and to exclude migrants who claim to face criminal threats.

The release is 90 percent of the game for poor migrants because it gives them several years of U.S. residency to work in jobs, pay off smuggling debts, and bring their families and kids up to join them.

The release also lets them hire lawyers to delay, postpone, suspend, and defer their deportation in the expectation that business groups and Democrats will push an amnesty through Congress or the border agency.

“This administration is not going to be interpreting the credible fear standard in such a way as to turn away most [migrant] people,” said Krikorian. “They have been approving, like 80 percent of people – maybe they’ll go down to 75 percent [but] I’m not sure that really makes much difference,” he added.

The Credible Fear interview is conducted by left-wing officials, including former social workers and political activists, who want the migrants to get into the United States, he said. “That’s why they go into that line of work.”

However, the U.S. Supreme Court may soon force officials to obey the law, which requires them to detain all migrants until their asylum claims are decided. If so, illegal migration will drop because migrants will not be able to pay off their smuggling debts.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.