Gavin Newsom Suggests Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Jamal Bowman Lynched

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted Thursday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wanted to see Rep. Jamal Bowman (D-NY) lynched like Emmett Till after she claimed Bowman made her feel threatened.

Greene complained about Bowman after he confronted her on the steps of the Capitol Wednesday, saying he had been “aggressive” and that he had previously called her a “white supremacist.”

Video of the confrontation went viral, and appeared to show Bowman interrupting Greene to urge Republicans to expel Rep George Santos (R-NY).

While Bowman, a member of the left-wing “Squad,” was not seen threatening Greene in the video, he has a recent history of confronting members of Congress from the Republican side in asserive fashion. In March, he interrupted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and appeared to shove him in an argument over gun control.

Jamaal Bowman via Storyful

Greene referred to that incident in a press conference on Thursday, which she convened to announce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. A reporter asked Greene about the confrontation, and Greene noted that “he has a history of aggression, not just towards others, but towards me in particular.” She referred to an earlier incident in which Bowman led a protest against her when went to New York City to protest the arrest of former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman reacts to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appearance at a protest in New York City ahead of the arraignment of former President Trump. https://t.co/oDR24HFDmk pic.twitter.com/nH8jnUxtX6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 4, 2023

She also referred to his earlier confrontation with Massie in the Capitol.

Newsom, rather than following the Democratic Party mantra of “believe every woman,” accused Greene of racism, and suggested that her rhetoric recalled that used to incite the lynching of black men in the South:

"His physical mannerisms are aggressive…I feel threatened by him."-Marjorie Taylor Greene describing Rep. Bowman This is the kind of dangerous rhetoric that led to Emmett Till's death. Everyone should call this out for what it is: blatant racism. pic.twitter.com/sbPGVP69Tv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 18, 2023

Emmett Till was a 14-year-old black child from Chicago who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly flirting with a white woman. A recent law making lynching a federal crime was named in his memory.

