PetSmart Pushes the LGBT Agenda: ‘Celebrate Pride with Your Pet’

PetSmart is the latest company to peddle the radical LGBT agenda, urging pet owners to “celebrate pride with your pet” and offering a range of rainbow-themed accessories while touting a donation to the woke organization GLSEN, which focuses primarily on injecting gender confusion into schools.

Secular society has deemed June “pride” month and, as such, various companies are participating in the woke mantra, promoting “pride” in their respective sectors.

PetSmart, for instance, is urging pet owners to “celebrate” pride of being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and more with their pets. An ad shows a woman in a rainbow-colored headband smiling as she holds up a grumpy-looking turtle. The ad also features the colors of the “Progress Pride” flag, which includes additional colors in the rainbow to represent transgender individuals as well as minorities who feel excluded by the original pride flag:

The PetSmart website is also touting its “You Are Loved Collection,” in which they reveal they are supporting the LGBTQ+ community with a $200,000 donation to GLSEN.

GLSEN is an organization founded by teachers who, according to the organization itself, “knew that educators play key roles in creating affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.” The organization states its goal as ensuring “safer, more inclusive schools for LGBTQ youth.”

In other words, the activist organization focuses on injecting the radical left’s LGBT agenda into schools, bragging of its extensive “access to schools and districts across the country to reach every student.”

That aside, PetSmart offers a range of pride-themed items for pets. The dog section features toys, including a plush bear wearing a “pride” shirt and a range of pride apparel, including a pride dog bikini. Similarly, the cat section contains rainbow cat collars, toys, and tents.

Fish and reptiles are not excluded, either, as PetSmart offers a “pride wings” costume and “pride vibes” tank top for reptiles and a variety of rainbow-themed aquarium accessories for fish.

PetSmart is far from the only company jumping into the woke fray as of late. Target has rolled out its extensive pride collection this year as well, which includes a variety of items for children and babies, as well as matching outfits for families. Perhaps most surprising is Target’s overt promotion of the transgender agenda, selling a “tuck-friendly” bathing suit to cater to confused boys and men who wish to tuck away their genitals to appear more feminine.