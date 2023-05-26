Poll: 83 Percent Say Joe Biden’s Economy Is in Negative Shape

Eighty-three percent of voters believe President Joe Biden’s economy is in negative shape, while only 18 percent say it is in a positive condition, a Fox News poll found Thursday.

Voters see a worsening economy under Biden’s leadership. Last month, 78 percent viewed Biden’s economy negatively, five points less than in May. Compared to 100 days after Biden assumed office in April 2021, 69 percent viewed Biden’s economy negatively, 14 points less at 69 percent.

Moreover, the poll found that 66 percent gave their personal financial situation negative reviews. That’s up from 58 percent in December.

Among independents, 77 percent held negative views on their personal financial position, while 90 percent viewed Biden’s economy as negative overall.

Overall, Biden’s systemic inflation concerned about 90 percent of voters, including 85 percent of Democrats.

According to Bloomberg, the president’s 40-year-high inflation, on average, cost American households an extra $5,200 last year, or $433 per month.

Forty-eight percent believe Biden’s policies are hurting their families, including a majority (52 percent) of independents.

That contrasts with the Trump administration four years ago (May 2019), when only 37 percent overall said the policies were hurting their families, including just 39 percent of independents.

As a result, Biden’s job approval on the economy is sluggish. Only 33 percent of voters approve, while 65 percent disapprove.

The poll sampled 1,001 voters nationwide from May 19-22 with a 3 point margin of error.

