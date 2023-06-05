A Florida woman is accused of attempting to murder another woman’s unborn baby, Tampa Bay 10 reported over the weekend, citing law enforcement.

Haley Raborn, 21, allegedly tried to bribe the pregnant woman’s former fiancé in April to slip the pregnant woman abortion pills without her knowledge, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was 11 weeks pregnant at the time.

“Deputies say the woman reached out to the sheriff’s office after learning about Raborn’s plan from her former fiancé. Raborn had a previous romantic relationship with the fiancé and reached out to him to request that he kill the unborn child by giving the pregnant woman an abortion pill,” according to the report.

Authorities said the ex-fiancé provided law enforcement Snapchat messages between himself and Raborn, which allegedly included premeditated instructions for how to carry out the crime. Raborn allegedly offered to pay the fiancé with a pair of AirPods if he successfully carried out the abortion. The fiancé turned the abortion pills over to law enforcement, the report states.

Detectives also found during their investigation that Raborn allegedly created a fake Facebook account with the pregnant woman’s name and photograph.

“Detectives determined that the fake account was most likely made to thwart their investigation,” according to the report.

Detectives met with Raborn at her home on May 9 and said she eventually admitted that she tried to have the woman’s ex-fiancé give her an abortion pill without her consent. She allegedly also denied making a fake social media account but eventually confessed, according to Fox13. Authorities said Raborn showed no remorse, the report states.

Raborn was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of soliciting and attempted murder on an unborn child by injury to the mother and tampering with fabricating physical evidence. Her bond was set at $105,000.