Former President Donald Trump will tell the crowd at the North Carolina Republican Party convention that “We are going to fight the globalist vultures in the Washington Swamp just as we did before—and we are going to win,” according to prepared remarks obtained by Breitbart News.

Trump’s address at the North Carolina GOP convention comes hours after he spoke at the Georgia GOP convention, marking his first public appearance after he was indicted by federal prosecutors.

The indictment stems from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of White House documents. This indictment marks the second one against the former president, after George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a grand jury returned an indictment on charges it pursued in a case alleging Trump falsified business records.

In the speech, Trump will go toxic on the latest “witch hunt” again him, which he believes is “Election Interference.”

The remarks read:

I’ve put everything on the line—and I will not yield. I will NEVER be deterred, and I will NEVER stop fighting for YOU. With your vote, we will take back our country from these fascists and thugs, and we will Make America Great Again! They’ve launched one hoax and witch hunt after another to try to stop our movement and thwart the will of the American People. It’s called Election Interference. For three years, Joe Biden and his corrupt allies in Washington have waged economic warfare on the hardworking citizens of our country. Biden flooded your communities with millions of illegal aliens, crushing American wages and stealing American jobs.

Trump will also address the harmful impact President Joe Biden’s economic agenda has had on Americans, while highlighting his own economic accomplishments.

The remarks state:

Since Biden took office, the typical family has lost over $7,400 in purchasing power. Job number one for the next president is to reverse Biden’s economic horror show and restore our economy to greatness. Under my leadership, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world—in fact, we did it twice, and now, we will do it once again. As President, I ended years of bitter betrayals of North Carolina workers. I withdrew from the job-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership, a globalist calamity that would have killed American manufacturing forever. I stopped it. I ENDED the disaster known as NAFTA, the worst trade deal ever made, and replaced it with the U.S.M.C.A., the best trade deal ever made. The deal was so good in fact that Mexico and Canada are now trying to renegotiate it with the Biden administration.

Trump will also tout the benefits of his administration’s tough-on-China stance.

“I stood up to China like no administration has ever done before—bringing hundreds of billions of dollars pouring into our treasury from China, when no other president had gotten even 10 cents from them,” Trump’s remarks read. “And when China targeted our farmers, I gave $28 billion dollars to the farmers straight out of the tariffs China was paying.”

“On Day One, I will unleash American Energy and we will rapidly beat back inflation,” Trump’s remarks add. “We are going to fight the globalist vultures in the Washington Swamp just as we did before—and we are going to win.”

