Watch Live: House Hearing on ‘Dereliction of Duty’ on Border by DHS Chief Mayorkas

The Committee on House Homeland Security will hold a hearing on Wednesday to lay out Alejandro Mayrokas’ “dereliction of duty” in protecting the border as the head of the Department of Homeland Security.

Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said in a statement:

“Americans across the country have faced the devastating costs of Secretary Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty at our Southwest border. From record amounts of fentanyl poisonings to the drain on border community resources, the American people want answers on this crisis,” Chairman Green said. “The Homeland Security Committee will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to get the facts. With over five million alien encounters at the Southwest border, 1.5 million known gotaways, and DHS’ use of the CBP One app to hide the truth, it’s imperative we shine a light on the misleading claims and intentionally reckless policy decisions that have created the worst border crisis in American history.”

Witnesses will include former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, and former Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Joe Edlow.