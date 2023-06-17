Former President Donald Trump on Friday called for any Republican voting against the censure of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) to be primaried.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Anna Paulina Luna is a STAR. She never gives up, especially in holding total lowlifes like Adam “Shifty” Schiff responsible for their lies, deceit, deception, and actually putting our Country at great risk, for which he should be imprisoned! He is a Leaker and a Scoundrel. Any Republican voting against his CENSURE, or worse, should immediately be primaried. There are plenty of great candidates out there!

Last week, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) introduced a resolution to censure Schiff and recommend a $16 million fine if the House Ethics Committee found him to have lied in his duties as a congressman.

Twenty Republicans voted with Democrats to kill the measure, as reported by Breitbart News. Some, such as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), said the fine was unconstitutional. Luna plans to reintroduce the resolution in the coming week but reportedly without the fine.

She told Schiff last week, and also tweeted, “See you next week Adam”:

20 Republicans voted w/ Dems to stop the ethics investigation, censure, & fine of Adam Schiff. So there is no confusion (as some did not accurately read the bill) I will be filing a privileged motion to censure & send Schiff to ethics for investigation. See you next week Adam. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 14, 2023

Her resolution seeks to censure and condemn Schiff for his role in pushing the Russia collusion hoax and for being the impeachment manager for the first of Trump’s impeachment hearings on the Hill.

Schiff claimed numerous times as the House Intelligence Committee chairman that he had “circumstantial evidence” that Trump and his campaign “colluded” with Russia to win the 2016 election. Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. Luna’s resolution also accuses Schiff of fundraising off his false claims and called for him to be fined half of the $32 million that was spent looking into “collusion.”

During an impeachment hearing, Schiff recited a made-up conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and held secret witness interviews in the Capitol basement. Trump was acquitted by the Senate.

Schiff is running for a U.S. Senate seat in California.

Related — Schiff on GOP’s Censure: ‘Lunatics Have Taken Over the Asylum’

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.