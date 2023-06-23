Records: Democrat Eric Adams Ships Border Crossers Out of NYC After Blasting Red States for Similar Policy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has been sending border crossers and illegal aliens to other states, and out of the country, after repeatedly blasting Republican governors for enacting similar policies regarding illegal immigration.

According to records obtained by Politico, from April 2022 to April of this year, Adams has spent roughly $50,000 in local taxpayer money to send 114 border crossers and illegal aliens out of New York City to various states, as well as other countries.

In particular, Adams has sent nearly 30 migrants to Florida, 14 to Texas, six to North Carolina, and five to Illinois. Another 56 were sent to other states. Likewise, Adams has sent five migrants to other countries including China, Peru, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

Adams’ office defended the policy, telling Politico that the city “has … worked to connect individuals with friends, family, and networks whether in New York City or outside of it.”

Border crossers and illegal aliens being sent by Adams to other states and countries come as the Democrat mayor has blasted Republican governors like Greg Abbott as “anti-American” for busing migrants out of his state to sanctuary jurisdictions.

“It’s the worst type of politics,” Adams said of Abbott in August of last year. “It’s hateful politics to raise his national profile. And you know what, you should not be doing it by taking away the respect and dignity of people who are in need … what the Texas Governor is doing is just so anti-American.”

A spokeswoman for Adams, though, said there is a difference between the policies.

“We are not coercing people to leave, we are not suggesting or recommending locations, and we are not presenting any kind of false choice,” the spokeswoman told Politico. “We are helping people who want to reconnect with loved ones or communities do so.”

Similarly, just last month, Adams claimed that Abbott is purposefully targeting sanctuary cities with black mayors, even as the Texas governor has sent border crossers and illegal aliens to cities with white mayors as well.

“I believe that he sent them to black cities — I mean, mayors — where black mayors are,” Adams said of Abbott. “I don’t know if it’s to undermine these large cities that are run by black mayors because of his political agenda, I don’t know if he’s doing it [because of their] race, I’m giving the facts of where he has sent them to.”

As of last month, Abbott has bused nearly 20,000 border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary cities like New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Abbott is set to save Texas taxpayers billions in costs by offloading inflows of illegal immigration to sanctuary cities that pride themselves on protecting illegal aliens from federal immigration law.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.