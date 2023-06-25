A viral video on Sunday showed a group of fully nude cyclists performing in front of children at the LGBTQ pride parade in Seattle, Washington.

Similar to a video from the Seattle Pride Parade in 2022, Sunday’s video showed men waving their exposed genitals in front of child spectators, some of whom appeared to be younger than five. Warning — video contains full nudity:

A group of nude adults on bicycles exposed themselves to the family-friendly crowd at #SeattlePride. pic.twitter.com/dTtgQRWmto — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2023

Subsequent videos of the parade show naked men bathing at a fountain where children were present. Warning — Nudity:

As Breitbart News reported, an LGBTQ pride parade in New York City took a dark turn recently when marchers were seen chanting, “We’re coming for your children.”

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” some could be heard shouting.

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

Breitbart News also reported in 2021 that the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus had removed a music video of singers vowing to “convert” children into the LGBTQ ideological cult.

“You think we’re sinful. You fight against our rights. You say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. It’s funny. Just this once, you’re correct,” the lyrics said.

“We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly, and you will barely notice it. You can keep him from disco, warn about San Francisco. Make him wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair,” the lyrics continued.

This month, a video revealed fourth graders at an elementary school in Charlottesville, Virginia, reading a book titled ABC Pride at a pride event. Obtained by the Daily Signal, the video featured a little girl at Johnson Elementary School reciting to other children over a microphone the meaning behind the letters in LGBTQ — lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer.

NEW: @DailySignal obtained a video from a Charlottesville elementary school’s "student led" celebration of Pride Month where fourth-graders tell the rest of the elementary school about LGBTQ acceptance. pic.twitter.com/hUQZfFfOal — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 13, 2023

Also this month, the children’s show Sesame Street continued its ongoing celebration of all things LGBTQ by sharing the multi-colored progress pride flag amid smiling flowers on the official Sesame Street Twitter account.

“On our Street, we celebrate inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression. Happy #PrideMonth to all the people in our neighborhoods!” it read.

On our Street, we celebrate inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression. Happy #PrideMonth to all the people in our neighborhoods! ❤️💛💚💙💜💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/4ErE22oCh4 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 12, 2023

In another post, Sesame Street shared an animation of various puppets holding hands so their colors form the rainbow flag.

“This #PrideMonth, let’s celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all,” it said.

This #PrideMonth, let's celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all. ❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/9EaK8egQjy — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) June 2, 2023

Other children’s shows have also jumped aboard the LGBTQ Pride Month train this June, including the U.K.-based Peppa Pig and Looney Tunes.

Happy Pride, get your drag on 🌈 pic.twitter.com/W8FccfjEUZ — Looney Tunes (@LooneyTunes) June 1, 2023

Also this month, Disney’s The Little Mermaid star Melissa McCarthy had a starring role in West Hollywood’s LGBTQ pride parade that featured explicit BDSM sex acts.

“Melissa McCarthy wore a headpiece with the words ‘Say Gay’ as she rode her own float during the parade, which took over a large section of Santa Monica Boulevard running through the heart of West Hollywood,” Breitbart News reported.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.