Watch — Nude Cyclists Perform in Front of Children at Seattle Pride Parade

EDS NOTE: NUDITY — Several dozen mostly naked bicyclists ride through Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday, June 28, 2020, some with signs in support of LGBTQ Pride. A Gay Pride march a day earlier came with most LGBTQ Pride weekend events replaced with virtual events because of the coronavirus outbreak. …
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File
Paul Bois

A viral video on Sunday showed a group of fully nude cyclists performing in front of children at the LGBTQ pride parade in Seattle, Washington.

Similar to a video from the Seattle Pride Parade in 2022, Sunday’s video showed men waving their exposed genitals in front of child spectators, some of whom appeared to be younger than five. Warning — video contains full nudity:

Subsequent videos of the parade show naked men bathing at a fountain where children were present. Warning — Nudity:

As Breitbart News reported, an LGBTQ pride parade in New York City took a dark turn recently when marchers were seen chanting, “We’re coming for your children.”

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” some could be heard shouting.

Breitbart News also reported in 2021 that the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus had removed a music video of singers vowing to “convert” children into the LGBTQ ideological cult.

“You think we’re sinful. You fight against our rights. You say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. It’s funny. Just this once, you’re correct,” the lyrics said.

“We’ll convert your children. Happens bit by bit. Quietly and subtly, and you will barely notice it. You can keep him from disco, warn about San Francisco. Make him wear pleated pants. We don’t care. We’ll convert your children. We’ll make them tolerant and fair,” the lyrics continued.

This month, a video revealed fourth graders at an elementary school in Charlottesville, Virginia, reading a book titled ABC Pride at a pride event. Obtained by the Daily Signal, the video featured a little girl at Johnson Elementary School reciting to other children over a microphone the meaning behind the letters in LGBTQ — lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer.

Also this month, the children’s show Sesame Street continued its ongoing celebration of all things LGBTQ by sharing the multi-colored progress pride flag amid smiling flowers on the official Sesame Street Twitter account.

“On our Street, we celebrate inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression. Happy #PrideMonth to all the people in our neighborhoods!” it read. 

In another post, Sesame Street shared an animation of various puppets holding hands so their colors form the rainbow flag.

“This #PrideMonth, let’s celebrate diversity and unity and spread love and acceptance. Together, we can make the world a kinder place for all,” it said.

Other children’s shows have also jumped aboard the LGBTQ Pride Month train this June, including the U.K.-based Peppa Pig and Looney Tunes.

Also this month, Disney’s The Little Mermaid star Melissa McCarthy had a starring role in West Hollywood’s LGBTQ pride parade that featured explicit BDSM sex acts.

“Melissa McCarthy wore a headpiece with the words ‘Say Gay’ as she rode her own float during the parade, which took over a large section of Santa Monica Boulevard running through the heart of West Hollywood,” Breitbart News reported.

Melissa McCarthy is seen at WeHo Pride on June 4, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on TubiGoogle PlayYouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

