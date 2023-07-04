Watch: Missouri Republican Advocates for 2A with Fourth of July Flamethrower Vid

Rep. Eric Burlison’s (R-MO) affinity for flamethrowing resurfaced for the Fourth of July after the Missouri Republican and vocal Second Amendment advocate first made an impression during his campaign last year for using the fire-breathing device.

Burlison shared the new video to his social media, which showed the lawmaker rolling into the scene on a four-wheeler, praising American independence, shooting an AR-15, and torching a hotdog with the flamethrower.

“Shoot some fireworks, or something else. Enjoy some great outdoor food, but most importantly be unapologetically proud of the greatest, freest nation on earth,” Burlison says in the clip.

Watch:

Burlison told Breitbart News of the video, “I love this country, I love the principles it was founded on, and I wanted to make a fun video to showcase it.”

Burlison, who represents Missouri’s deeply red Seventh District on the border of Kansas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, recently became one of the newest members of the House Freedom Caucus and is also spreading his time across three committees, Oversight, Education, and Transportation.

One of his first moves upon entering Congress however was to introduce a bill, alongside others from the hard right flank of his party, to repeal the National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934, which obligates purchasers of certain guns to pay taxes and go through a registration process.

“For decades, unelected bureaucrats have attempted to use the NFA to impose new regulations on gun owners without Congressional approval,” Burlison stated in a press release of the bill, citing his work on gun rights while serving as a state lawmaker.

In the Missouri House, Burlison pushed to lift restrictions on concealed carry permits and prevent state agencies from enforcing any federal laws that would infringe on the Second Amendment. Both bills passed through the Republican-controlled state government, though a federal judge later struck down the latter one, deeming it unconstitutional.

Burlison’s flamethrower hobby first surfaced in a viral 30-second campaign video last year titled “send socialism up in flames”:

