FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee next Wednesday, the committee announced on Wednesday.

The hearing will be to “examine the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland,” according to a notice put out by the committee.

The hearing will take place Wednesday, July 12, at 10:00 a.m.

It will be the first time Wray is testifying publicly to the committee since its members reviewed documents memorializing an FBI informant’s allegations that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden both received $5 million from a Ukrainian oligarch for helping him resolve legal issues, among other things.

It will also be the first hearing since the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts from two IRS whistleblowers who alleged that the Biden Justice Department interfered with their investigation into Hunter Biden.

Watch — IRS Whistleblower Speaks Publicly for First Time, Says DOJ Intervened to Slow-Walk Hunter Probe to “Benefit” Him

One of the whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, alleged that the FBI gave advance notice to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s presidential transition team of the FBI’s intention to interview potential witnesses, leading to the FBI only securing one interview.

Shapley also said Delaware Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf had instructed the FBI not to inquire about Joe Biden’s role while investigating Hunter Biden, allegedly saying, “I don’t want to talk about the big guy. I don’t want to ask about dad. … Don’t ask about the big guy.”

The second unnamed whistleblower also said, “we wanted to get location data” to see if Hunter Biden was indeed sitting next to Joe Biden when he texted a Chinese business partner with a threatening message that said:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. … And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

The whistleblower said:

I don’t know if the FBI ever did anything with it, but I would think it would be a road we would want to go down or that we could go down, and the reason being that, if President Joe Biden was getting any source of income, whether it’s through someone else’s entity or for his benefit at some point, that could be income — so that’s why it would matter to us.

Republican members on the committee will likely try to get answers from Wray as to those questions, while Democrats will likely run interference on behalf of the White House.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.