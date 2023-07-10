David Weiss Asked if His Subordinate Prevented Probe into Alleged Biden Bribes

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Wendell Husebø

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter on Sunday to U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss to inquire if his subordinate, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, worked to “frustrate” the team investigating Hunter Biden from ascertaining information from an FBI informant FD-1023 form that alleges Hunter and President Joe Biden accepted bribes from a Ukrainian oligarch. 

An FBI informant claims to possess two pieces of evidence that show Joe and Hunter Biden received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until a prosecutor was fired, according to House Oversight Committee Republicans who reviewed the bureau’s file.

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A source familiar with the FBI’s informant document confirmed to Breitbart News that Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly “coerced” a Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes.

According to Grassley, the FBI informant document said Zlochevsky also kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Hunter and Joe Biden as an “insurance policy.”

As Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to gun and tax violations last month, Grassley requested Weiss answer if Wolf prevented Weiss’s probe from investigating the alleged bribes and alleged audio recordings in relation to the probe.

U.S. Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during a nomination hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on February 01, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wolf admitted that ‘more than enough probable cause’ had been achieved for a physical search warrant at Joe Biden’s guest house but prevented it from happening due to ‘optics’; AUSA Wolf prevented investigators from searching Hunter Biden’s storage unit; AUSA Wolf called Hunter Biden’s defense counsel informing him of the interest in the storage unit,” Grassley said.

“Did AUSA Wolf take similar proactive measures to frustrate any investigation into the FD-1023?” Grassley asked Weiss.

“Does the scope of your alleged ‘ongoing investigation’ include criminal bribery with respect to the alleged criminal scheme between a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden?” he questioned.

“Have you taken any steps to recover the alleged audio recordings and related evidence referenced in the FD-1023?” he asked.

The president's son is reportedly under investigation for tax fraud, money laundering, and gun and foreign lobbying violations by Trump-appointed United States Attorney David C. Weiss.

United States Attorney David C. Weiss. (screenshot/CBS News)

The letter comes as House Republicans sought testimony from Weiss about the Hunter Biden probe. Weiss responded that he would speak to Republicans at the appropriate time, citing the ongoing investigation.

“At the appropriate time, I welcome the opportunity to discuss these topics with the Committee in more detail, and answer questions related to the whistleblower allegations,” he said.

IRS whistleblowers leveled at least 13 allegations against Hunter Biden, the Justice Department, and President Joe Biden concerning Weiss’ probe into Hunter Biden.

