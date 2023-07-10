Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter on Sunday to U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss to inquire if his subordinate, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, worked to “frustrate” the team investigating Hunter Biden from ascertaining information from an FBI informant FD-1023 form that alleges Hunter and President Joe Biden accepted bribes from a Ukrainian oligarch.

An FBI informant claims to possess two pieces of evidence that show Joe and Hunter Biden received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until a prosecutor was fired, according to House Oversight Committee Republicans who reviewed the bureau’s file.

A source familiar with the FBI’s informant document confirmed to Breitbart News that Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly “coerced” a Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes.

According to Grassley, the FBI informant document said Zlochevsky also kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Hunter and Joe Biden as an “insurance policy.” As Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to gun and tax violations last month, Grassley requested Weiss answer if Wolf prevented Weiss’s probe from investigating the alleged bribes and alleged audio recordings in relation to the probe. “Wolf admitted that ‘more than enough probable cause’ had been achieved for a physical search warrant at Joe Biden’s guest house but prevented it from happening due to ‘optics’; AUSA Wolf prevented investigators from searching Hunter Biden’s storage unit; AUSA Wolf called Hunter Biden’s defense counsel informing him of the interest in the storage unit,” Grassley said. “Did AUSA Wolf take similar proactive measures to frustrate any investigation into the FD-1023?” Grassley asked Weiss.

“Does the scope of your alleged ‘ongoing investigation’ include criminal bribery with respect to the alleged criminal scheme between a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden?” he questioned.

“Have you taken any steps to recover the alleged audio recordings and related evidence referenced in the FD-1023?” he asked.

The letter comes as House Republicans sought testimony from Weiss about the Hunter Biden probe. Weiss responded that he would speak to Republicans at the appropriate time, citing the ongoing investigation.

“At the appropriate time, I welcome the opportunity to discuss these topics with the Committee in more detail, and answer questions related to the whistleblower allegations,” he said.

IRS whistleblowers leveled at least 13 allegations against Hunter Biden, the Justice Department, and President Joe Biden concerning Weiss’ probe into Hunter Biden.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.