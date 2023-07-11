National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed he had not seen the Justice Department’s indictment of Dr. Gal Luft for failing to register as a foreign agent of CEFC China Energy Co, an entity that paid the Biden family millions.

The Biden family’s venture with CEFC is best known for including a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy.” Before going defunct, CEFC worked closely with the Biden businesses. The “chairman” of CEFC, Ye Jianming, paid Hunter Biden a $1 million retainer fee for legal services in 2017. Hunter also received a large diamond from Ye in February 2017 worth an estimated $80,000.

Suspicious activity reports obtained by House Republicans show Hunter Biden’s business partner, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut.

In addition, Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received a total of $5.1 million through multiple accounts within days of Hunter Biden’s WhatsApp messages to CEFC.

On Tuesday, a New York Post reporter questioned Sullivan at a press briefing in Vilnius, Lithuania, about the indictment of Luft, who claims he gave incriminating evidence of Biden family wrongdoing with CEFC to the FBI and the DOJ in Brussels at a March 2019 meeting. He alleges U.S. authorities covered up the interview.

“The president’s son and brother worked for the same firm without registration,” the reporter prefaced. “And the president was invoked in that infamous shakedown text message preceding the transfer of $5 million to the Biden family.”

“The president allegedly met with their business partners, was penciled in for a 5 — or a 10 percent cut, excuse me … What’s the White House’s take on the potential bar of liability for the First Family and the president?

“I’ve not seen that and can’t comment on it,” Sullivan said:

Q: Yesterday, a man was indicted "for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act by working without registration for a company called CEFC China Energy. The president's son and brother worked for the SAME firm without registration … what's the White House's take?" NSA Jake… pic.twitter.com/CkKy3Bpj3c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

Luft, who claims he is a fall guy, is a fugitive after skipping bail in Cyprus in April while awaiting extradition. Authorities charged Luft with conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to the UAE, Kenya, and Libya, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and making a false statement.

U.S. authorities indicted him Monday on multiple charges: violating FARA, trafficking arms, making false statements, and advancing the interests of China.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) found it is ironic the DOJ indicted Luft for violating FARA, a violation he believes Hunter Biden committed.

“The ultimate irony is one of the charges they levied against him is he was not registered as a foreign agent, which is the main thing we have said the Bidens were all along: unregistered foreign agents,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.