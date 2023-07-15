Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Turning Point Action Conference

Former President Donald Trump will speak at Turning Point Action’s Conference on Saturday, July 15.

“Turning Point Action has become THE leading force in the conservative movement– and there is no more important time than now to bring the base together to focus on priorities ahead of the 2024 election,” the event description states. “Join us, and thousands of American Patriots, this July 15 & 16 in West Palm Beach, FL as Turning Point Action brings together the most prominent and influential voices of our generation for an event unlike any other. ”