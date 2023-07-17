RFK Jr. Refuses to Confront Joe Biden on Alleged Family Corruption 

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to attack President Joe Biden on his family’s alleged corruption, despite polling that shows overwhelming concern about the scandal.

As While House investigators chip away at uncovering the Biden business shell companies and web of bank accounts tied to foreign advisories, Joe Biden’s top primary opponent prefers not to raise the issue with voters.

“I don’t have a comment on that,” Kennedy told Fox News when asked about the growing evidence of corruption against the Bidens.

“What I’ve tried to do in this campaign is to focus on issues and focus on the values and not focus on ad hominem attacks on people,” Kennedy claimed.

“Isn’t alleged corruption an issue that voters should be concerned about?” Fox News pressed.

“I think on every side it’s something that people should be concerned about, but it’s not something that I’m making a spear tip to my campaign,” Kennedy replied.

Polling shows a majority of independents want congressional investigations into the Biden family business prioritized. Another majority of registered voters believe President Joe Biden’s family received millions of dollars from Chinese government-linked sources.

In addition, a majority of Democrats believe Hunter Biden’s alleged “preferential treatment” in his tax case with the Justice Department is a serious scandal. A second poll reveals 61 percent of Americans believe Hunter Biden received “special treatment” in his plea deal with U.S. Prosecutor David Weiss.

The surveys are in response to revelations uncovered by House Republican investigations into Joe Biden and his family.

In March, the House Oversight Committee revealed the Biden family business over the course of several years received over $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China in return for what appears to be influence peddling.

For instance, Suspicious Activity Reports obtained by the committee revealed a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC China Energy Co. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

In addition, Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received a total of $5.1 million through multiple accounts within days of Hunter Biden’s recently unearthed WhatsApp messages to CEFC.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” one screen capture shows. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.”

Hunter added, “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

“I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” he concluded.

