A North Carolina woman filed a lawsuit in Gaston County superior court on Monday against the medical team who prescribed her testosterone while she was a minor and surgically removed her breasts when she turned 18, the Daily Mail reported.

Prisha Mosely, 25, is suing the surgeon, counselor, and other providers who assisted in giving her life-altering “gender-affirming” care while she was under the impression she was a male.

Mosley was diagnosed with a gender identity crisis and then prescribed testosterone shots after an 80-minute session with a doctor in January 2015. Then, a counselor told her in July 2015 that “changing her body to look more like a boy’s body would solve her many psychological and mental health problems,” according to the lawsuit.

The counselor wrote a “boilerplate form letter that was riddled with inaccuracies and misrepresentations” that said the then-17-year-old Mosely was ready to begin sex hormone treatment.

Watch Prisha Mosely Tell Her Story — Identity Crisis: Detransitioner Betrayed by Health Professionals Who Left Her ‘Mutilated’

Mosley told the Daily Signal she suffered severely from mental and emotional health issues as a child and young teen growing up in a troubled household. Mosley became convinced she was a male after seeing information online on combatting anorexia, the Daily Signal reported.

According to the complaint:

Defendants lied to Prisha. They lied when they told Prisha she was actually a boy; they lied when they told her that injecting testosterone into her body would solve her numerous, profound mental and psychological health problems, and they lied when they told her about the nature and effects of ‘breast reduction’ surgery, which in actuality was a surgery to remove her healthy breasts and render her incapable of nursing a child. … They lied by omission, withholding critical information from her about the long-term adverse health consequences and permanent damage these treatments would cause her, and failing to inform her of alternative courses of treatment for her psychological problems.

Now, Mosley has decided to detransition after realizing “she is not and never has been a boy,” according to the lawsuit.

North Carolina lawmakers last month finalized legislation to prohibit such “gender-affirming care” for minors, a bill Democrat. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto. However, Republicans hold narrow veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

Mosley is one of several ex-transgender individuals worldwide, including Michelle Zacchigna in Canada and Chloe Cole and Camille Kiefel in the United States, who are suing the healthcare providers who administered their “gender-affirming” transition surgeries.

North Carolina woman sues doctors who put her on testosterone aged 17 https://t.co/PmL0pqQtlU — Prisha (@detransaqua) July 18, 2023

Former transgenders are beginning to detransition and speak out against transition surgeries as they grow older and live with the permanent decision to alter their body.

As Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported:

The young people who quit the ideology recognize that they cannot “transition” to the opposite sex, and so they “detransition” from the ideology. Once they escape the pull of transgenderism, they can grapple with and overcome their often-immature feelings of inadequacy, confusion, sexual fear, and other psychological problems, and then return to a normal life.

Rather than providing “competent treatment for her depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, self-harm, and emergent borderline personality disorder, they convinced her that changing her body to appear as the opposite sex would solve her substantial mental disabilities that had plagued her for years,” the complaint added.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.