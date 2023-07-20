The FBI knew about President Joe Biden’s Ukraine business dealings before the “Laptop from Hell” reporting, an FBI informant document released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) shows.

The FD-1023 form is dated June 20, 2020, and the source reporting was from June 26, 2020.

The form alleges that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings, after Joe Biden threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine until President Petro Poroshenko fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma.

It also confirms Breitbart News’s reporting that the FBI’s informant document said that Hunter and Joe Biden allegedly “coerced” the Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes, along with Grassley’s claim that the FBI informant said Zlochevsky kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Hunter and Joe Biden as an “insurance policy.”

The dates on the form predate the New York Post’s initial reporting about the “big guy” from “Laptop from Hell” in mid-October 2020.

The initial Post’s story on October 14 read in part:

Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post. The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

A second story published October 15 reported on the “big guy,” an alias whistleblowers say Biden business associates used to mean Joe Biden. The “big guy” reference was used in relation to a business deal with CEFC China Energy Co. in which Joe Biden would receive “10 held by H for the big guy.”

Suspicious activity reports obtained by Comer show Hunter Biden’s business partner, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.