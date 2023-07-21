A majority of Republican primary voters support former President Donald Trump, while Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has fallen to a virtual tie for second place with anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, the latest Harvard poll forum.

With 52 percent support, Trump has a 40-point lead over DeSantis, who polled at 12 percent. DeSantis’s 12 percent brings him to a virtual tie with Ramaswamy, who received 10 percent support.

2024 National Republican Primary Trump — 52% (+40)

DeSantis — 12%

Ramaswamy — 10%

Pence — 7%

Haley — 4%

Scott — 2%

Christie — 2%

Burgum — 1%

Hutchinson — 1% 2 Way:

Trump — 63% (+26)

DeSantis — 37% Harvard/Harris | RVs | 07/19-20https://t.co/BbGbKXin6b pic.twitter.com/0lz3ZRwrmt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 21, 2023

Ramaswamy has made strides in polling in recent weeks, as another survey released Thursday found him tied with DeSantis.

As Breitbart News reported:

Ramaswamy’s rise has been captured in other surveys as well. The latest Echelon Insights survey, for example, found him breaking into the double digits with ten percent support — six points behind DeSantis. The latest Morning Consult survey also found a majority viewing Ramaswamy favorably, and that same survey found him climbing to third place with eight percent support.

Pence is the next closest candidate in the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll at seven percent, followed by Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Chris Christie, Gov. Doug Burgum (D-ND), and Asa Hutchinson, neither of whom polled above five percent.

Still, eight percent of Republican primary voters remain undecided.

In a two-man race between Trump and DeSantis, the former president’s support increased to 63 percent, 26 points above DeSantis’s 37 percent.

The survey found an overwhelming majority of Republican voters, 74 percent, believe Trump will win the GOP primary.

Interestingly, Trump is polling better than DeSantis in hypothetical matchups against Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump bests Biden in a hypothetical 2020 rematch by five points, 45 to 40 percent, and beats Harris by a 51 to 38 percent margin.

On the other hand, DeSantis is virtually tied in hypothetical matchups against the two, at 41 to 40 percent versus Biden and 41 to 39 percent against Harris.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll surveyed 2,068 registered voters from July 19 to 20.