NYC Mayor Eric Adams Considers Opening Migrant Camp in Central Park

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is considering a plan that would house thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens in a migrant camp in Manhattan’s iconic Central Park.

Since the spring of last year, more than 95,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York City — costing local taxpayers at least $8 million every day. Just as rents have skyrocketed, migrants are sleeping on the streets as Adams has said “there is no more room.”

Now, Adams’ office has suggested that Central Park is among more than 3,000 locations where city officials are considering setting up camps and tent cities for migrants to live.

The Roosevelt Hotel NYC.

I ran into @votebrian at the hotel where the migrant crisis is showing the reality of what's going on here. I spoke with Brian, and here's what he had to say. Brian is running for City Council in this district. D4

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email… pic.twitter.com/grGSnuhiqe — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 2, 2023

Other potential migrant camp locations include Prospect Park in Brooklyn and Randall’s Island, where children’s soccer fields may soon be shuttered so the city can house thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens in the area.

Adams is also set to start moving migrants into a recreation center in Brooklyn’s McCarren Park which sits in between the deeply liberal neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Greenpoint.

Meanwhile, Adams has started handing out fliers, available in English and Spanish, to border crossers and illegal aliens not yet in New York City, asking them not to travel to the sanctuary jurisdiction, citing the high cost of living, the lack of housing, and the strained public resources.

