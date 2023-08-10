Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) called on Congress to issue subpoenas for Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and others in the “Joe Biden Crime Family.”

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said last year he planned to subpoena Hunter Biden, not President Joe Biden, but the committee confirmed Tuesday it had not yet issued Biden family member subpoenas.

“Congress needs to subpoena Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and others in the Joe Biden Crime Family to testify under oath!” Zeldin tweeted Thursday. “It’s a corrupt, global operation granting foreigners direct access to the highest levels of gov’t in exchange for tens of millions of dollars in cash.”

Early this year, the committee demanded Hunter and James Biden provide it relevant documents. James apparently did not respond to Comer’s letter, dated February 7, while Hunter denied the demand, claiming the committee has no legitimate oversight or legislative purpose to compel the information.

After the Bidens stonewalled the committee, it threatened to issue subpoenas to Hunter and James Biden if they failed to provide requested documents.

“The next step will be subpoenas,” Comer told Fox News. “We will use the subpoena power.”

“For the subpoenas to win in court, we have to give them every opportunity to supply that information to us,” Comer said. “The ball is in their court.”

“We can’t fully understand the extent of what these laws need to be until we know the exact amount of money that the Biden family took in, including from the sources,” Comer said.

In March, Comer revealed three Biden family members who collectively received $1.3 million via a bank wire through a Biden associate from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

In May, Comer unveiled the Biden family business received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China. In turn, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren:

Hunter Biden

James Biden, Joe Biden’s Brother

Sara Jones Biden, Joe Biden’s Brother’s Wife

Hallie Biden, Beau Biden’s Widow and Hunter Biden’s Ex-Lover

Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife

Melissa Cohen, Hunter Biden’s Current Wife

Two Children of Joe Biden’s Son

Joe Biden’s Brother’s Child

In August, Comer provided evidence that the Biden family business received more than $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan while Joe Biden was vice president.

The Biden family business caused six banks to flag more than 170 “large” amounts of money in Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the treasury for review, 20 more than previously known, Comer revealed in July. SARs “often contain evidence of potential criminal activities, such as money laundering and fraud,” according to a 2020 Senate report.

Overall, Comer believes the Biden family opened more than 20 shell companies to hide payments and launder money. “When you set up a bunch of shell companies for the sole purpose to launder money, that is called racketeering,” he said.

