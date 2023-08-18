Survey Shows Michigan in Play, Biden and Trump Virtually Tied

Michigan is in play in the general election as former President Donald Trump and President Biden are virtually tied in a hypothetical matchup, the latest EPIC-MRA survey found.

The survey asked, “If the election were held today and the candidates were Donald Trump and Joe Biden, would you vote for Donald Trump the Republican or Joe Biden the Democrat?”

Forty percent said Trump, compared to 43 percent who said Biden. However, the survey asked the undecided individuals which candidate they are leaning toward. With that, another five percent said they are leaning toward Trump and three percent said they are leaning toward Biden. With all of those combined, Trump comes in at 45 percent support, and Biden garners 46 percent support — the difference of one percent in the key swing state.

The tight race in the Wolverine State has been a trend, as a June EPIC-MRA poll showed Trump and Biden in a dead heat as well, with 44 percent support each.

The survey spells more bad news for Biden as well, as it found 64 percent giving Biden a poor or fair rating as president. Of those, 44 percent said he has done a “poor” job.

The survey was taken August 6-11, among 600 likely November 2024 voters and has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

An Emerson College poll released early August also showed Trump tied in a hypothetical 2020 rematch in Michigan, with 44 percent each.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey, released on Friday, shows Trump and Biden tied at 44 percent in a head-to-head race. Five percent of respondents are undecided, while another eight percent support someone else in that scenario. When West is included, Biden’s support drops to 41 percent, while West garners four percent, and Trump leads with a plurality of 43 percent. Another four percent back someone else, while eight percent are undecided. The poll also shows Trump dominating the GOP primary field.

That same survey showed Trump towering over the GOP primary field in Michigan with 61 percent support — 48 points ahead of his closest challenger, Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in at 13 percent support.

Exclusive: Trump Lays Out Vision for Country Upon Return to Office in Long-form Video Special:

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News