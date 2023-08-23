Trump’s Interview with Tucker Carlson to Air Minutes Ahead of Republican Debate

Former President Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson will drop minutes ahead of the first Republican debate.

After months of speculation, Trump announced over the weekend that he would not participate in the GOP primary debate. Instead, he is engaging in a bit of counter-programming, sitting down for an interview with Carlson, which will drop at 8:55 p.m. Eastern on X.

“On Sunday, Donald Trump announced that he will not participate in tonight’s Republican candidates debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee,” Carlson said in an update posted hours ahead of the GOP debate, moderated by his former Fox News colleagues Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

“Whatever you think of Trump, he is as of tonight, the indisputable, far and away frontrunner in the Republican race. We think voters have an interest in hearing what he thinks,” Carlson continued.

“So when Trump approached us about having a conversation for a far larger audience than he received on cable news, we happily accepted. That interview will air tonight in this space at 8:55. We hope you’ll watch,” he added.

Trump also teased the interview on Truth Social Wednesday, writing, “MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. ‘SPARKS WILL FLY.’ ENJOY!”

The Republican debate, taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, kicks off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern and is scheduled to feature Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.