Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday that President Joe Biden “doesn’t care about white working-class Americans,” as he has yet to visit East Palestine, Ohio.

Moreno spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle after Biden failed to pay a visit to the town impacted by the deadly February train derailment.

Breitbart News reported last week that Biden flew directly over East Palestine after he promised in March to visit the town.

Boyle noted that former President Donald Trump visited soon after the derailment:

Watch: Donald Trump Hangs with Americans at East Palestine McDonalds

Moreno argued Biden does not care about the white working class and that political elites have largely abandoned the Buckeye State.

“Joe Biden doesn’t care about white working-class Americans, let’s just say it plainly,” Moreno explained to Breitbart News Saturday. “He could care less about an area of America that has been abandoned by the political elites. The reality is back in 1948, the six of the wealthiest 14 cities were in Ohio, where now we’re barely in the top 50 now.”

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) wrote in an op-ed for the Columbus Dispatch last week. “Sometimes leadership is as simple as just showing up. When a disaster decimates an American community, the commander-in-chief should be expected to assure the suffering, in person, that the entire nation is behind them.”

Vance said that while his legislation, the Railway Safety Act, advances in Congress, Biden and Norfolk Southern must “double” their efforts to relieve the citizens of East Palestine.

Moreno said that Americans need to send more businessmen and entrepreneurs to Washington, DC.

He remarked, “We need to send outsiders.”

Moreno also discussed his five-point plan to fight back against the weaponization of the legal system against Trump.

Start impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden Start impeachment hearings against Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland Use Power of the purse to ensure taxpayers aren’t used to weaponize government against political enemies Stop advancing Biden’s left-wing judicial nominees through the Senate Support Sen. J.D. Vance’s (R-OH) move to stop all Justice Department appointments and advancements

There's no issue more important than stopping the weaponization of the legal system against @realDonaldTrump. Too many politicians don't understand the dire threat our country is facing. We need ACTION from elected Republicans, not words. Here's my 5 point plan to fight back: pic.twitter.com/5x9L14SKHA — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) August 25, 2023

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.