Survey: DeSantis and Christie Tied for Second Post-Debate

Former President Donald Trump is maintaining a dominant lead post-debate in the Republican primary race, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are tied for second place, Friday’s Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey asked 1,418 U.S. likely Republican primary voters, “If the Republican presidential primary were held today, which of the following candidates would you vote for?”

Trump maintained his status as the dominant frontrunner with 45 percent support. No other candidate came remotely close, as DeSantis slipped into the single digits with nine percent support. Christie tied him, also garnering nine percent support in the crowded field of candidates.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in just two points behind with seven percent support, followed by anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with five percent, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott with four percent, and former Vice President Mike Pence with four percent. Another 11 percent are “not sure,” and three percent said, “some other candidate.”

The survey added that “a large potential ‘crossover’ vote could have a significant impact in states with open primaries.”

It continued:

Democrats and unaffiliated voters are less likely than self-identified Republicans to support Trump. For example, both Scott and Christie get significant support from self-identified liberals who say they’ll vote in the 2024 Republican primaries.

2024 National Republican Primary Trump 45% (-4)

DeSantis 9% (-1)

Christie 9% (+2)

Haley 7% (+4)

Ramaswamy 5% (-6)

Scott 4% (=)

Pence 4% (+1)

The survey was taken August 29-31 and September 3-5, 2023, and it has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It comes as DeSantis continues to lose his second place status in several polls despite revamping his campaign staff and focusing primarily on the first three states — New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina.

An Echelon Insights survey released last month, for example, found DeSantis punting to fourth place in New Hampshire, behind Trump, Christie, and Ramaswamy.

2024 New Hampshire GOP Primary • Trump — 34% (+20)

• Christie — 14%

• Ramaswamy — 11%

• DeSantis — 9%

• Scott — 7%

• Pence — 3%

• Haley — 3%

• Hurd — 3%

• Burgum — 2%

A recent NMB Research poll found Haley catching up with DeSantis in the Granite State, tying for second place with ten percent support each.

New Hampshire 2024: Trump holds 37-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 47% (+37)

• DeSantis — 10%

• Haley — 10%

• Christie — 8%

And a Florida poll released in August found a massive shift in support away from DeSantis to Trump.

