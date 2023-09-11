President Joe Biden Kisses John McCain’s Memorial in Vietnam

President Joe Biden on Monday visited a memorial in Hanoi, Vietnam, for the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who was a good friend until he died in 2018 from brain cancer.

Biden walked up to the memorial, touched a wreath placed in front of it, bowed his head, crossed himself, and then saluted and shook the hands of the Marine and sailor standing on each side. He chatted with both servicemembers and gave them a presidential coin.

Biden then kissed the memorial and saluted before walking away.

He was accompanied by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

TODAY: President Biden visited a memorial for the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/hdkofxdX9P — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2023

He later told reporters, “I miss him. He was a good friend.”

He also said going to visit the memorial “was important to me.”

McCain served in the Vietnam War and became a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down in 1967 and he was captured.

He was held in captivity for more than five years at a prison referred to as the “Hanoi Hilton.”

