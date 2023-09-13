Survey: Vast Majority of Voters Support Term Limits for Congress

The vast majority of American voters support term limits for Congress, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you favor or oppose establishing term limits for all members of Congress?” Overall, 70 percent are in favor, compared to 15 percent who oppose and another 15 percent who remain unsure.

There is a consensus across party lines as well, as 76 percent of Republicans, 68 percent of Democrats, and 68 percent of independents are in favor of term limits for all members of Congress. Just 18 percent of Democrats, 13 percent of Republicans, and 14 percent of independents oppose that prospect.

However, Americans remain skeptical that members of Congress will impose term limits on themselves, as 45 percent say it is “not at all likely,” and another 29 percent say it is “not very likely.” Only eight percent believe it is “very likely” that Congress will vote to “place meaningful term limits” on themselves, and another 15 percent believe it is “somewhat likely.”

The survey was taken September 2 to 5, 2023, among 1,062 likely U.S. voters with a ± three percent margin of error. It was taken days ahead of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announcing that she is running for reelection yet again. The 83-year-old politician has served in Congress for more than 35 years.

It also coincides with the American public growing more concerned about the physical and mental fitness of several politicians — from President Joe Biden, 80, to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81. McConnell, who recently had two freeze-up episodes in front of members of the press, has stated that he intends to finish out his term. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984.

C-SPAN

However, nearly three-quarters of Republicans believe he should resign from his leadership position.

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Former President Donald Trump unveiled his “National Greatness Agenda” in November during his 2024 announcement, promising the American people that, as president, he would “push for a Constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress, a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress.”

“We want a ban on members of Congress getting rich by trading stocks,” he added.