Morris: Ten Questions the Bidens Should Be Asked by Congress

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden on Thursday, as Congress looks to discern to what extent President Joe Biden is tied up in his family’s overseas business deals.

Throughout their investigation into the Bidens, House Republicans have revealed significant evidence showing Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business, including, but not limited to: photos, texts, video, bank records, an audio recording, alleged bribes, along with IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies.

It took Congress 315 days into its investigation to subpoena the two central characters in the Biden business; these are some of the questions they should have to answer:

The Bidens were paid tens of millions of dollars from various foreign entities — what services were you paid for? Have you ever paid for anything for Joe Biden? Have you ever given money to Joe Biden? If so, for what/how much? Have you ever shared a bank account with Joe Biden? Did Joe Biden ever have access to your bank account? How many trips have you taken on Air Force One? What were the destinations of those trips and who did you meet while on those trips? Do you currently have any business deals with foreign nationals or foreign entities? Are you currently being paid by any foreign nationals or foreign entities? Have you ever advised Joe Biden on policy while he is president? Why were you not paid directly, as opposed to an LLC under another name? Why was money from foreign business deals dispersed to various family members, including children? Are there any instances where U.S. government officials were involved in your services? Who are they? On how many occasions has Joe Biden met with individuals you were engaged in business with? How many of those instances were with foreign nationals?

In the process of the investigation, the House Oversight Committee unveiled several tranches of Biden business bank records. Those showed the Biden business received at least $20 million from business schemes in Romania, China, Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren. Hunter is reported to have paid for home repairs on President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence and other bills. Hunter Biden is also seen lamenting about having to pay half his salary to his father, in a text message conversation with his daughter.

Joe Biden has been photographed multiple times with his family’s business associates.

Hunter Biden now has an art business, fetching six-figure sums for his amateur work to allegedly anonymous buyers. One of his buyers is reported to have visited the White House 13 times.

Hunter maintains a close relationship with his father, with whom he frequently travels and, according to a report in the New York Times, to whom he is an “informal advisor.”