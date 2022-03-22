Schweizer: Joe and Hunter Biden ‘Had Intermingled Finances’

Monday, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, said that Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed that he and his father, President Joe Biden, “had intermingled finances” while the elder Biden was Vice President of the United States.

Schweizer told Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” that President Biden could be embroiled in the investigation into his son’s tax affairs by federal prosecutors in Delaware.

“If you look at the Hunter Biden laptop, there’s a couple of things that stand out,” Schweizer outlined. “Number one, that Hunter Biden is paying some of his father’s monthly bills while he’s Vice President of the United States. That’s explicitly laid out in the emails. And number two, that Hunter Biden was paying for things like renovation on his father’s home in Delaware while Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States. Add to the fact that Hunter Biden is complaining to family members about how he’s having to give half his income to pop, which would be his father.”

He continued, “It’s very clear that the president and his son, Hunter Biden, had intermingled finances. Their money was flowing between the two, and I think what the Biden family has to be very worried about with this grand jury looking into the tax evasion charges for Hunter Biden is there could very well be something that embroils the president himself because nobody was paying taxes on the money that Hunter Biden is using to pay for his father’s bills.”

