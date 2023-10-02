The House Oversight Committee is looking to bring in whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, as well as other associates, to testify before the House Oversight Committee, a source familiar with the committee’s deliberations told Breitbart News.

Bobulinski, a former partner of the Bidens, met Joe Biden in the lobby of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in May 2017 to discuss CEFC China Energy Co., an entity closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Bobulinski is also the whistleblower who confirmed the infamous message about a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy,” as referring to Joe Biden.

WATCH — Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter over “Big Guy” Question: “Why’d You Ask Such a Dumb Question?”:

“Hunter and Jim [Biden] and I are there, and Hunter gets up and talks to his father when he comes in,” Bobulinski told the New York Post. “He then brings Joe [Biden] over and introduces me, saying he’s the one who’s helping us with the business we’re doing with the Chinese.”

“I’ve heard Joe Biden say that he’s never discussed business with Hunter,” Bobulinski added. “That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

Suspicious activity reports obtained by House Republicans show Hunter Biden’s business partner, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut.

“The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this partnership,” Hunter told a CEFC associate in 2017.

That same year, in 2017, Hunter told Bobulinski in a text exchange that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.