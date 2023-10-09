Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) suspended his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday and endorsed former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, praising her as the “one person to defeat” former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Hurd becomes the second Republican hopeful to exit the primary, joining Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign,” Hurd said in a statement posted online.

Hurd has been polling at 0.2 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight’s national polling averages.

Hurd said he launched his presidential campaign because “Americans deserve better than the rematch from hell between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.” The Texas Republican emphasized the need for the GOP to rally behind one candidate to defeat Trump before praising Haley as a “leader who can unite us.”

Hurd said:

While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden. I urge donors, voters, and other candidates to unite around an alternative candidate to Trump. Otherwise, we will repeat the same errors as in 2016. If the Republican party nominates Donald Trump or the various personalities jockeying to imitate his divisive, crass behavior, we will lose.

When I first entered the Republican presidential primary field in June, I knew I was a dark horse candidate with a path to victory that would contain many obstacles. But as I traveled across the country, I met so many Americans who believed in my campaign’s message of unity and… — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) October 9, 2023

Hurd praised Haley for her foreign policy views and “willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump.”

Hurd said:

Our nation deserves a leader who can unite us and navigate the complex challenges we face, particularly when it comes to our national security. I believe Ambassador Nikki Haley is the best person in this race to do that. Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy. I wholeheartedly endorse Ambassador Haley and look forward to supporting her for the remainder of this race.

Haley thanked Hurd for his “support and confidence” in a statement issued shortly after Hurd’s announcement.

“America is at a crossroads and it’s time to come together and make Joe Biden a one-term president,” Haley posted online. “Thank you @WillHurd for your support and confidence. We have a country to save!”

America is at a crossroads and it's time to come together and make Joe Biden a one-term president. Thank you @WillHurd for your support and confidence. We have a country to save! https://t.co/lLDg0NegMd — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 9, 2023

Hurd failed to qualify for the first and second Republican primary debates held this year.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.