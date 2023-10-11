Trump Promises to Reinstate Travel Ban for ‘Terror-Afflicted Countries’

Former President Donald Trump, in response to the war in Israel, is promising to reinstate a travel ban for “terror-afflicted countries” that he had imposed previously while in office.

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire Monday, Trump told Republican voters he would bring back a travel ban that he signed via executive order in 2017, which barred most legal immigration from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Venezuela, North Korea, Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, and Kyrgyzstan due to their involvement with terrorism.

“When I was Commander in Chief, we … imposed a strict TRAVEL BAN to keep Radical Islamic Terrorists the hell out of our country,” Trump said.

“We will cut off the money to Palestinian terrorists on day one, and we will re-impose the travel ban on terror-afflicted countries so that the bloodshed and killing we saw this week will never reach American soil,” he continued.

Trump’s travel ban, ruled constitutional in a five-to-four United States Supreme Court decision, included countries that either did not share critical national security data or were found to harbor and sponsor terrorists. The State Department at the time had designated North Korea, Iran, Sudan, and Syria as “state sponsors of terrorism.”

The travel ban was extremely effective in cutting legal immigration from terror-afflicted countries, as Breitbart News reported at the time. By February 2019, the travel ban had cut legal immigration from such countries by about 80 percent compared to 2016 levels.

In late January 2021, President Joe Biden restarted legal immigration from the travel ban countries via an executive order that canceled Trump’s executive order.

The travel ban, during Trump’s tenure, proved popular with Americans. In November 2018, during constant media backlash, more than four in nine U.S. voters said they backed the travel ban. In January 2019, 80 percent of American voters supported “tough” restrictions on legal immigration, like the travel ban, from terrorist-afflicted countries.

