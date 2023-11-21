Republican Celeste Maloy Projected Winner in Utah Special Election

Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican Celeste Maloy smiles after winning a Utah special election to replace her former boss U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart during an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in West Valley City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Paul Bois

Republican Celeste Maloy has been projected to win the special election in Utah for the open U.S. House seat recently vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT).

Maloy beat out Utah State Sen. Kathleen Riebe (D) to win the seat. Per the Hill:

Maloy and Riebe were vying to fill the House vacancy after Stewart resigned earlier this year, citing concerns for his wife’s health. Maloy previously worked for Stewart’s congressional office as chief legal counsel.

The Republican candidate was largely expected to win the seat on Tuesday, given her link to Stewart and the GOP’s success in the state. Former President Trump won Utah in both 2016 and 2020, and voters in the second congressional district had voted Stewart in to six terms in office.

But Maloy has also been faced with some controversy in the state because she did not cast a ballot in the 2020 and 2022 elections, according to reporting from The Salt Lake Tribune.

Maloy’s district covers the western and southern parts of Utah along with the northern part of Salt Lake City.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature filmEXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.