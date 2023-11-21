Republican Celeste Maloy Projected Winner in Utah Special Election

Republican Celeste Maloy has been projected to win the special election in Utah for the open U.S. House seat recently vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT).
Maloy beat out Utah State Sen. Kathleen Riebe (D) to win the seat. Per the Hill:
Maloy and Riebe were vying to fill the House vacancy after Stewart resigned earlier this year, citing concerns for his wife’s health. Maloy previously worked for Stewart’s congressional office as chief legal counsel.
The Republican candidate was largely expected to win the seat on Tuesday, given her link to Stewart and the GOP’s success in the state. Former President Trump won Utah in both 2016 and 2020, and voters in the second congressional district had voted Stewart in to six terms in office.
But Maloy has also been faced with some controversy in the state because she did not cast a ballot in the 2020 and 2022 elections, according to reporting from The Salt Lake Tribune.
Maloy’s district covers the western and southern parts of Utah along with the northern part of Salt Lake City.
Congratulations to @CelesteMaloyUT on a hard-fought and well-deserved victory tonight in Utah's Second District! @HouseGOP is lucky to have a fighter like you in Washington, working tirelessly to secure a future that our kids can be proud of.https://t.co/sf2NSJ3aeO
— Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) November 22, 2023
I’ve seen enough: Celeste Maloy (R) wins the #UT02 special election, defeating Kathleen Riebe (D).
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 22, 2023
Congratulations!!!! 🇺🇸 Celeste Maloy declared winner of 2nd Congressional District election, per AP https://t.co/kMaLFUNzxv pic.twitter.com/TKGcUyoVFu
— Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) November 22, 2023
BREAKING: Republican Celeste Maloy wins election to U.S. House in Utah's 2nd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 8:36 p.m. MST. https://t.co/BkpxdgZBfx
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 22, 2023
BREAKING: AP calls Utah’s CD2 for Republican Celeste Maloy. #Utpol pic.twitter.com/HcwQErbRoZ
— Heidi Hatch KUTV (@tvheidihatch) November 22, 2023
Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.