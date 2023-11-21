Republican Celeste Maloy Projected Winner in Utah Special Election

Maloy and Riebe were vying to fill the House vacancy after Stewart resigned earlier this year, citing concerns for his wife’s health. Maloy previously worked for Stewart’s congressional office as chief legal counsel.

The Republican candidate was largely expected to win the seat on Tuesday, given her link to Stewart and the GOP’s success in the state. Former President Trump won Utah in both 2016 and 2020, and voters in the second congressional district had voted Stewart in to six terms in office.

But Maloy has also been faced with some controversy in the state because she did not cast a ballot in the 2020 and 2022 elections, according to reporting from The Salt Lake Tribune.