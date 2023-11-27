Report: RNC Donations Hit 8-Year Low

Donations to the Republican National Committee (RNC) have hit an eight-year low, sources told the Washington Post on Monday.
The diminished donations raise concerns about whether or not RNC leadership is properly aligned with the party’s grassroots to counter an unpopular Democrat president seeking reelection.
Ten people familiar with the matter told the Post that big donors and small donors are not giving as much money to the RNC as they have in the past.
The RNC raised the lowest amount of money since former President Trump arose as the leader of the GOP, the Post reported:
“I think there’s more donors just fully committed to their candidate right now, saying I am all in, and once the nominee is set, I’ll be there. That’s what I hear more than anything. And they’re really solidly in the camps of their candidate, which is normal,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the Post. “There’s nothing unusual about this, because they know that once their candidate gets in that we will merge and that we’ll be working together to win the White House.”
Though many grassroots donations are directed away from the RNC and toward the Trump campaign and his many legal battles, some Republicans counter McDaniel’s claims of normalcy with strong arguments:
- Election defeats: Some Republicans doubt the RNC’s effectiveness after several recent election defeats.
- Periodic reports of financial mismanagement: Greedy grifting by high ranking RNC aides.
The disconnect appeared on display when GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ripped McDaniel during the November 8 GOP debate for picking NBC News as the third debate network host.
“Since Ronna McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost in 2018, 2020, 2022. No red wave ever came. We got trounced last night in 2023. And I think that we have to have accountability in our party,” he said.
