Some women have called for a boycott of Victoria’s Secret after the company apologized to a transgender, a man living as a woman, who complained about his experience in the dressing room.

The man, who has since hidden his X profile under the user @Microdragons1, recently complained about alleged mistreatment at a local Victoria’s Secret store while bra shopping.

“I went through a thoroughly dehumanizing experience today at Victoria’s Secret due to my status as a trans woman,” the user wrote, adding staff only let him use the women’s changing rooms after the women had exited. New female customers were not allowed to use the rooms until he had finished. Per Reduxx:

@Microdragons1 then stated he had called in to complain about the behavior of the employees, and a store manager had said they were looking into “better ways of managing the changing rooms.” After the post began to pick up traction, the official X account for Victoria’s Secret responded to @Microdragons1 with an apology and invited him to contact their corporate office.

We’re sorry to hear about your experience in our store and we would love to speak to you directly. Please contact us at 866-583-5465. We are available from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday – Saturday EST, closed Sundays. — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 28, 2023

Multiple women expressed anger at Victoria’s Secret for the apology and praised employees for protecting their customers.

“I hope you will not make the mistake of prioritizing the demands of a paraphilic man over the safety, privacy, and dignity of women,” one user responded.

“Hello Victoria’s Secret. Women appreciate sex-based segregation for the purpose of keeping the fairer sex safe from creeps, sex pests, peeping Toms, fetishistic transvestites, rapists, men’s rights activists and the like,” lesbian activist Gaye Chapman replied. “Not every male person fits that description, however they are disproportionately represented by those who want single sex spaces. Respect women, or our money will go elsewhere.”

