GOP Senators Call on Joe Biden to ‘Immediately’ Ban Travel from China

Republican Senators are asking President Joe Biden to “immediately restrict travel” to the United States from China as Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials are accused of hiding information related to an “unknown respiratory illness” spreading in Beijing.

“In light of an unknown respiratory illness spreading throughout the People’s Republic of China (PRC), we call on you to immediately restrict travel between the United States and the PRC,” the Senators, led by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), write to Biden:

As you know, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a long history of lying about public health crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCP’s obfuscation of the truth, and lack of transparency, robbed the United States of vital knowledge about the disease and its origin. [Emphasis added] … At this moment, the world faces another unknown pathogen emanating from the PRC that could spread to other countries, including the United States. The PRC has reported an increase in this mystery illness — which it claims to be pneumonia caused by known pathogens — since mid-October. This illness reportedly is a special hazard for children and has overrun hospitals in the north of the country. The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is unclear if the disease is due to an overall increase in respiratory infections or separate events. If history is any indication, we have cause to be concerned. [Emphasis added] The WHO has requested that the CCP share “detailed information” about the mystery illness. However, CCP has an incentive to lie, just as they did throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and any new pathogen could derail its efforts to stimulate its economy. Besides, we should not wait for the WHO to take action given its track record of slavish deference to the CCP. We must take the necessary steps to protect the health of Americans, and our economy. That means we should immediately restrict travel between the United States and the PRC until we know more about the dangers posed by this new illness. A ban on travel now could save our country from death, lockdowns, mandates, and further outbreaks later. [Emphasis added]

The Senators, who also include Sens. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Mike Braun (R-IN), also note that travel bans are fully constitutional and reside within the powers of the presidency.

For instance, former President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on China in January 2020 amid growing concerns about COVID-19 spreading across the world. At the time, Biden and other Democrats blasted the travel ban, the Senators note.

“Many officials and commentators — including you — criticized his decision as being influenced by ‘xenophobia.’ But history and common sense show his decision was the right one,” they write.

As Breitbart News has reported, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Mandy Cohen has tried to downplay the respiratory illness reportedly spreading in Beijing, concurring with Chinese doctors.

