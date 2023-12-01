Sanctuary State Illinois: Newly Arrived Migrant Accused of Beating Wife, Children

A Honduran national, who recently arrived in the United States via the southern border, is now accused of beating his wife and children in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

Walter Sanchez-Baquedano, 24, recently arrived in Illinois after crossing the border with his wife and two children. On October 28, Waukegan police officers responded to a call from Sanchez-Baquedano’s residence where his wife was found scared and crying.

According to his wife, Sanchez-Baquedano accused her of cheating on him and became violent. Initially, Sanchez-Baquedano grabbed a dish and smashed it on the ground, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Manuel Mandujano alleges.

Then, as the couple’s five-year-old child begged Sanchez-Baquedano not to hit his mother, he allegedly kicked the child in his back multiple times before punching his wife in her face again and again.

As the woman fought Sanchez-Baquedano off, Mandujano alleges, he grabbed their two children and took off on foot. Eventually, Sanchez-Baquedano returned to the residence.

Following his arrest, Sanchez-Baquedano was charged with four counts of domestic battery and is being held in Lake County Jail ahead of his bench trial on Dec. 18.

The state of Illinois is one of 12 states in the nation that enforces a statewide sanctuary policy to protect criminal illegal aliens from being turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency for deportation.

