Former Florida governor and failed presidential candidate Jeb Bush criticized older Americans running for office, recognizing himself, age 70, as “part of the problem.”

Bush made the remarks during a luncheon at Miami’s Jungle Island, although he did not single out any specific individual.

“As a 70-year-old person, I’m part of the problem,” he said. “It’s time for my generation to get off the stage politically.”

RELATED VIDEO — Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Speech, Led Away from Podium:

C-SPAN

Bush also urged younger Americans to get involved to change what he described as the “toxic political climate” caused by both sides.

“The people that say the most outrageous things get more followers on Twitter,” Bush said, according to reports.

“They don’t want to serve, they don’t want to solve problems. They’re there because they want to be a Kim Kardashian political figure,” he added.

Bush, who ran a failed campaign against former President Donald Trump and others in 2016, did not attack any specific candidate by name, but he did say that some Americans have chosen to hold onto “alternative-style facts” and seek having their own “views validated.”

“We need to reward the politicians that have the courage to go against their base based on principle,” Bush added.

His remarks come as criticisms arise over aging political figures on both sides of the aisle, including President Joe Biden, who is now 81 and would be 82 kicking off a second term, ending that term when he is 86.

RELATED VIDEO — CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement:

Trump is currently 77 years old and recently released a report on his overall health, which his physician deemed as “excellent” and cognitive test results as “exceptional.”

“I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional,” Dr. Bruce Aronwald, D.O. of Morristown Medical Group, wrote in part, adding that Trump’s “most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, secondary to weight reduction.”

RELATED VIDEO –Exclusive – Donald Trump: Mitch McConnell Health Problems “Sad,” He Should Step Down:

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

Trump has since challenged Biden to undergo a cognitive test as well.

As for the rest of the GOP primary field, they are relatively young in comparison to Biden and his counterparts. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is 45, former Gov. Nikki Haley is 51, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 61, and Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest at 38.