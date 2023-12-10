L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Silent on Antisemitic Mob, Two Days Later

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has failed to comment on an antisemitic mob Friday that vandalized walls across from synagogues in Westwood with anti-Israel slogans.

More hate across every corner of Westwood pic.twitter.com/QiDmvBVtW7 — Sam Yebri (@samyebri) December 10, 2023

As Breitbart News noted:

Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalized buildings near synagogues, as well as a nearby church, with anti-Israel graffiti on Friday night after demonstrating against President Joe Biden at a nearby fundraiser on Friday night. As Breitbart News reported, the protesters gathered outside a fundraiser near Beverly Hills, waving signs that included “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a call for Israel to be destroyed. From there, some of the protesters went to Westwood, near the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and marched down Wilshire Boulevard toward an area where there are several synagogues, notably Sinai Temple. Some of them attacked police. Walls opposite Sinai Temple and Sephardic Temple Tifereth Israel were vandalized with anti-Israel slogans. A public bus shelter opposite Sinai Temple was also vandalized with the slogan “Free Gaza”; it had not been cleaned up as of Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Times buried the news, reporting only that “Some walls along Wilshire were tagged with graffiti, and protesters blocked and delayed traffic at various points along the thoroughfare.” The mob also vandalized the Westwood United Methodist Church with anti-Israel slogans.

Bass attended a Jewish community vigil on October 9 for the Israeli victims of the October 7 terror attack, and has commented on past antisemitic attacks in the area, so the reason for her silence is not immediately apparent.

Some on the left are becoming increasingly vociferous in their hostility to elected Democrats who are seen to support Israel.

Breitbart News has reached out to Bass for comment.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.