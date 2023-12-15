Report: Joe Biden Triggered by Aides Who Warn of Hunter’s Legal Chaos

President Joe Biden, 81, is reportedly triggered by White House aides who warn of Hunter Biden’s legal chaos during the president’s 2024 reelection bid.

Joe Biden, who many say has a short temper, appears dogmatically impacted by the House impeachment inquiry into his family’s business activities, which appear to implicate him, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who recently pointed to six concerns about the Bidens’ dealings:

Biden family members and Biden business-linked entities received more than $15 million from individuals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China. Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates at least 22 times. Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the business. Joe Biden received “direct monthly payments” from Hunter Biden’s “Owasco PC” business account, which received “payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies.” Investigators flagged the Justice Department’s “deviations” in the five-year investigation into Hunter Biden. An FBI FD-1023 form alleges Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe while vice president.

“Many aides now choose to avoid the subject, for fear of triggering the president’s temper,” five confidants told Politico’s Jonathan Lemire. “For example, no one raised whether it was a good idea for Hunter Biden to attend a June state dinner for India’s prime minister just days after accepting a plea deal.”

Lemire also highlighted Democrats close to Biden who are frustrated with the ongoing chaos and fear the disruption could “damage” Biden’s 2024 reelection bid. “Members of the president’s inner circle have expressed frustration over how the matter was all but behind them,” he wrote. “Some Democrats believe that the trials could damage Biden politically.”

The angst about Hunter and the ongoing political liability appears widespread among the Democrat party. “This Hunter story has the legs to ruin things for Biden,” a Democrat strategist told the Messenger.

A second Democrat strategist, Brad Bannon, told the Messenger that “the controversy about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings might play the same role for Republicans that Hillary Clinton’s emails did in 2016.”

Recent polling shows Americans are highly skeptical of Hunter and Joe Biden:

ABC News/Ipsos: A plurality of Americans are not confident about how the Justice Department handled the investigation into Hunter Biden.

about how the Justice Department handled the investigation into Hunter Biden. Yahoo/YouGov: A majority of voters believe President Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter Biden.

with Hunter Biden. TIPP: Sixty-three percent say Joe Biden violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by assisting Hunter Biden in a Ukraine deal.

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.