Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said he will not follow fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s lead and voluntarily withdraw his name from the ballot in Colorado in protest of former President Donald Trump’s name being taken off the ballot.

In an interview on Newsmax, Ron DeSantis was asked if he would do the same.

He responded:

No, I think that’s just playing into the left. I think the case will get overturned by the Supreme Court, but I’ve qualified for all the ballots, I’m competing in all the states, and I’m going to accumulate the delegates necessary. That’s the whole name of the game in this situation, but I do anticipate that decision was political and will get reversed.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump had engaged in an “insurrection” on January 6, 2021, and is therefore ineligible to run for president.

The ruling will be stayed at least until January 4, 2024, so that Trump can request a review by the United States Supreme Court. Because ballots are scheduled to be printed on January 5, 2024, if Trump requests a review, then his name will likely be on the ballot.

