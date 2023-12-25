Biden Scolds Media Coverage of Economy: ‘Start Reporting It the Right Way’

There was no Christmas cheer from President Joe Biden on Saturday as he demanded media outlets begin reporting on the economy “the right way” as he headed for his holiday break.

In passing remarks delivered before boarding the presidential helicopter, Biden backed the economy and ripped naysayers for the way it has been portrayed as something less than stellar on his watch.

“All good. Take a look. Start reporting it the right way,” Biden said when asked about his economic outlook for 2024, according to a transcript released Sunday by the White House.

Biden’s standing with voters has struggled through 2023 with the economy under his leadership being a prime point of concern.

The Biden White House thinks “the economy is performing exceptionally well.” Seriously. They said that. Out loud. https://t.co/nmAUqadWZJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 7, 2023

Critics argue wages haven’t kept up with inflation and that gas and grocery prices have a huge impact on how people feel.

As Breitbart News reported, a majority of voters disapprove of Biden’s sluggish economy based on some of those metrics, the top issue heading into the 2024 presidential election, a Quinnipiac University poll found last month.

The poll’s findings highlight Biden’s greatest vulnerability upon a likely challenge from former President Donald Trump. Under the Trump administration, the economy soared to the greatest heights in American history, critics of Biden say.

The poll found Biden’s economy is the number one issue for voters, outranking climate change, abortion, and “preserving democracy”:

Economy: 28 percent Preserving democracy: 17 percent Immigration: 12 percent Crime/Gun violence: 12 percent Climate change: Five percent Abortion: Three percent



Adding to Biden’s woes, a majority of Americans live paycheck to paycheck in his America, a recent LendingClub study found, raising concerns so-called “Bidenomics” failed to lift all Americans.

The high number of Americans struggling to make ends meet appears to confirm polling that shows only 14 percent of voters believe Biden’s economic policies have helped them, while 85 percent think they have either hurt them or made no difference, as Breitbart News reported.