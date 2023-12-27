Palestinian Truckers Wave Flags in Four-Hour Chicago Caravan

A cadre of Palestinian American truckers drove through the Chicago suburbs on Christmas waving the famous green, red, black, and white flags while honking in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

“Hundreds of local Palestinian Americans rallied in the southwest suburbs Monday in a truck caravan — many blaring their horns and flying Palestinian flags,” noted the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The rally began about 1 p.m. at the Chicago Ridge Mall, where Odeh said about 150 semi-trucks, tow trucks, cars and other vehicles gathered before embarking on a four-hour crawl through the southwest suburbs,” it added.

Video of the moment began going viral on Wednesday:

Chicago truckers 🇺🇸🇵🇸💥 pic.twitter.com/Sjxjx0cXDq — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) December 27, 2023

Reem Odeh, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants and a longtime immigration attorney, called the protest symbolic for being on Christmas Day.

“It was very symbolic that it was done on Christmas Day to speak up against the atrocities against innocent people,” she said.

“Almost every single one of us has relatives, parents, spouses, children in Palestine,” she added.

The Christmas holiday came with more than a few tinges of politics this year as various authority figures cited the story of Jesus Christ’s birth as a parable for modern Palestinians.

“Since Jesus is from Bethlehem, he’s technically a Palestinian. Remember that the next time you hear a death toll from the Palestinian territories. If Jesus returns to the place of his birth, could he survive the night? Or would he be just another Palestinian casualty?” Cenk Uygur posted on X.

Since Jesus is from Bethlehem, he's technically a Palestinian. Remember that the next time you hear a death toll from the Palestinian territories. If Jesus returns to the place of his birth, could he survive the night? Or would he be just another Palestinian casualty? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 27, 2023

“He was part of a targeted population being indiscriminately killed to protect an unjust leader’s power,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Thousands of years later, right-wing forces are violently occupying Bethlehem as similar stories unfold for today’s Palestinians.”

“On this Christmas, as we watch in real time families destroyed, ancient churches destroyed & the birthplace of the Christ we celebrate today besieged, my resolve to fight for a lasting peace, justice + #CeasefireNOW is strengthened. I hope yours is too. Peace to all,” posted Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA).

