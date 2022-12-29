Top 10 Stories the Establishment Media Ignored in 2022

The establishment media ignored multiple relevant news stories in 2022. Here are the top ten stories the media failed to report:

1) Media Ignore Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries’ Assault on Democracy

In November, ten establishment media outlets, including Fox News, initially did not seem to care Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who became House Democrat minority leader, was an election denier.

Following the midterm elections, during which many media outlets constantly pointed to particular Republican candidates as “election deniers,” the media failed to hold Democrat Jeffries to the same standard.

Jeffries has attacked democracy by denying the legitimacy of American elections more than 100 times.

2) Media Ignore ‘Twitter File’ Drop Exposing FBI, Intel Community Collusion with Platform

In December, the media ignored the seventh “Twitter File” release that exposed the FBI and intelligence community’s role in censoring the “Laptop from Hell” story first reported in 2020 by Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris.

The Washington Post, New York Times, Politico Playbook, Politico Punchbowl News, and the Los Angeles Times all ignored that the FBI and intelligence community “discredited factual information about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings both after and *before* The New York Post revealed the contents of his laptop on October 14, 2020,″ according to journalist Michael Shellenberger.

3) Media Ignore Durham Investigation of Hillary Clinton’s Operatives Allegedly Spying on Trump

In February, the media ignored news from the John Durham investigation that alleged Hillary Clinton’s campaign operatives spied on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and subsequent presidency.

After the revelations of Clinton’s alleged shenanigans broke, the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CBS News, NBC News, and ABC News all ignored one of the largest political scandals of the past decade.

Rasmussen Reports noted the Associated Press, New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal continued to ignore the scandal for more than 48 hours. The publications instead preferred to direct readers’ attention to the Super Bowl and the Olympics in Communist China.

4) Media Ignore Joe Biden’s Involvement with Theranos

In January, the media ignored Joe Biden’s involvement with Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, when he was vice president.

The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, and Washington Post ran headlines on home pages about Holmes’ conviction of fraud without referencing the stories of Joe Biden’s involvement.

Even though Biden praised Holmes in 2015 for “maintaining the highest standards” in developing lower-cost blood lab tests with only a prick of blood, the establishment media ignored Biden’s praise for Holmes, who was found guilty of four charges of fraud.

5) Media Ignore It Was Wrong About Hunter’s Laptop Being ‘Russian Disinformation’

In March, the media ignored its duty to come clean about its false reporting that Hunter’s “laptop from hell” was “Russian disinformation.”

Specifically, the Huffington Post, The Intercept, and MotherJones failed to retract reporting on a now-debunked Politico story from 2020 that claimed Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinfo,” according to “dozens of former intel officials.”

The media used Politico’s headline and spread their own disinformation. “Giuliani and the New York Post Are Pushing Russian Disinformation. It’s a Big Test for the Media,” MotherJones claimed.

6) Media Ignore Physical Attack on Republican Candidate Gen. Don Bolduc

In November, the media ignored the physical attack against Republican New Hampshire candidate for United States Senate Gen. Don Bolduc.

The three top newspapers, the New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times, failed to recognize the physical attack on Gen. Bolduc that occurred moments before a key debate with Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

7) Media Ignore Alleged Payouts to Biden Family Detailed in Hunter’s Texts

In April, the media reported that Hunter Biden had received $4.8 million in payments from a Chinese energy company. Yet it failed to mention the payout mechanism by which the Biden family likely profited from peddling influence.

Hunter’s texts seem to indicate Joe Biden received 50 percent of his son’s “salary” for a 30-year period. The texts do not indicate when the 30 years began or ended and whether Joe Biden is still a part of the payment scheme as president.

The New York Times’s and the Washington Post’s decisions to ignore the inner workings of the Biden family business is not surprising. The texts could reveal the core of an entrenched business enterprise. The texts also appear to connect the current Joe Biden to the family’s corrupt business dealings.

8) CNN Fails to Admit Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Authentic Until 532 Days After Initial Report

In March, CNN finally admitted Hunter’s “laptop from hell” was authentic 532 days after the initial story broke on October 24, 2020, which the network falsely claimed at the time was “Russian disinformation” and “made up.”

CNN only admitted Hunter’s laptop was authentic after the New York Times verified it two weeks prior. It took the Times nearly two years to acknowledge what was authenticated in 2020 by Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris.

Notably, CNN’s former president Jeff Zucker had labeled Hunter’s laptop story a “Breitbart… rabbit hole” and unworthy of coverage.

9) Brian Stelter Spends Exactly 0 Seconds Rectifying Media’s False Claims that Hunter Biden’s Laptop Emails Were ‘Russian Disinformation’

In March, CNN’s Brian Stelter spent zero seconds on his show Reliable Sources discussing the New York Times’s admission that the New York Post’s October 2020 reporting on Hunter’s laptop was accurate after all. He also refused to acknowledge his false claim that Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

After the New York Times admitted Hunter’s laptop was authentic, instead of disclosing his role in spreading misinformation, Stelter totally ignored his false claims on CNN and spoke zero seconds about his role in pushing the false “Russian disinformation” narrative.

10) Media Ignore FBI’s Handling of Biden Family Business Whistleblower Intel

In September, the media ignored revelations the FBI warned Facebook of the imminent “dump” of “Russian propaganda” before the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop broke during the 2020 election cycle.

While the FBI was communicating with Facebook, the FBI’s leadership blocked agents from investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 election was decided, Senate whistleblowers say.

Not everyone ignored the story. CNN reporter Sarah Sidner tweeted that questions surrounding the Biden family business scheme are “serious,” “legitimate,” and nonpartisan.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.