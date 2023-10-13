Joe Biden Trips, Nearly Wipes Out on Steps in Philadelphia

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden tripped and nearly wiped out while walking up a short flight of steps on Friday to deliver a speech about global warming and “Bidenomics” in Philadelphia.

The video of the incident shows Joe Biden, 80, approaching the steps. As he takes the first step, he trips once and then trips a second time before catching himself. The video shows the president grasping the staircase railing, preventing himself from once again falling in public.

The last time Joe Biden fell in public was in June, during the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. That video showed Biden starting to walk quickly off center stage when he trips and stumbles, tumbling to his knees and nearly ending up on all fours.

According to the White House pool report, he seemed to trip “on a black sandbag on the stage” but appeared “to be ok and continued to stand until the ceremony ended a few minutes later.”

Biden has tripped and fallen multiple times. According to his annual physical conducted in February by physician Kevin O’Connor, Biden suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia.

