Hunter Biden Praises ‘Sugar Brother’ Kevin Morris for Lending Him Money

Hunter Biden showered his lawyer and so-called “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, with praise on Tuesday for loaning him money to combat his massive legal troubles.

Morris recently emerged as a main character in the House impeachment inquiry’s probe into the Biden family:

Morris controls his client’s ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners, Just the News reported in October, confirming Breitbart News’ exclusive report in April.

Morris paid Hunter’s IRS debts and reportedly let him a total of 4.9 million for housing, car payments, and legal fees.

“I don’t know where I would be if not for Kevin,” Hunter Biden the told Los Angeles Times. “And I don’t mean just because he has loaned me money to survive this onslaught, I mean because he has given me back my dignity. He’s been a brother to me.”

The money Morris loaned Hunter apparently carries interest beginning next year, the Times reported.

It is unclear how Hunter is paying his reported $10 million in legal fees or under what terms Morris controls the stake in BHR Partners, an entity with billions currently invested around the globe.

“What was in it for Kevin?” Hunter asked the Times rhetorically. “I think that you don’t truly understand or know Kevin if that’s your question.”

Morris so far failed to appear before the House impeachment inquiry as requested.

“We are committed to seeking testimony from witnesses who can speak to Biden family financial transactions, including Kevin Morris, who paid off a portion of Hunter Biden’s federal tax debts,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said in November.

“He’s a fighter, he is fearless,” Hunter said, noting Morris’ alleged unconditional loyalty to him. “But it’s with the knowledge that no matter what, that I know that if I need him and most likely before I even know that I need him, he will be there and likewise me with him.”

House investigators announced they would probe the Biden family in November 2022. They later revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

